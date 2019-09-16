Columbus Circle Investors Increased Position in Zynga (ZNGA) by $4.90 Million; As Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Shares Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted by $2.38 Million Its Holding

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 817,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.39M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 28.00M shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 36,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 122,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, up from 86,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 109,828 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 49,550 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 6.37 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 297,700 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.98M shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 99,257 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 99,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 6.21 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.13 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management holds 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 20,878 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited stated it has 237 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Com holds 0.03% or 124,205 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 4.96 million shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 173,787 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 30,424 shares to 59,796 shares, valued at $43.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 149,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,889 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Geode Management Ltd holds 0% or 173,149 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Blair William And Il invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Ls Invest Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 366 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 191,264 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Inc has 0.02% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Citadel Ltd owns 43,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 10,970 shares. Mutual Of America Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 1.13 million are held by Champlain Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 57,928 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 4,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 185,071 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 124,922 shares to 221,251 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 56,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,553 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).