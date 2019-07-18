Columbus Circle Investors Increased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $1.49 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreased Its Stake in Wintrust Finl (WTFC) by $670,000

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 20,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49M, up from 235,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 1.45M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,046 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 130,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 508,366 shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 19,050 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 41,353 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 5.70M shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 218,275 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Eagle Asset holds 21,478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 124,403 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability Corp De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 39,149 shares. Clark Mgmt Gp has invested 0.7% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Envestnet Asset stated it has 17,635 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 541,289 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc has 264,260 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 10,709 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $570,119 activity. 3,482 shares valued at $252,863 were sold by ZIDAR THOMAS P on Thursday, January 24. CRANE TIMOTHY sold $152,704 worth of stock or 2,097 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 28,233 shares to 72,407 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 69,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. The insider Sauerland John P sold $783,240. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 292 shares valued at $19,663 was bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 15,487 shares to 86,003 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,836 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,200 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 194 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Port Management Ltd reported 52,978 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 2.13M shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Co has 3,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc accumulated 503,809 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 0.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 820,071 shares. Bristol John W And Communications Incorporated Ny invested in 1.41M shares or 2.78% of the stock. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vanguard Grp holds 46.67M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Company owns 275 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc owns 439,479 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.15 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 197,025 shares. Assetmark owns 550,120 shares.