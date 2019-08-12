Columbus Circle Investors Increased By $1.74 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding; Private Capital Management Upped Its Information Services Group (III) Position

Private Capital Management Llc increased Information Services Group (III) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 730,728 shares as Information Services Group (III)’s stock declined 22.51%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 4.57M shares with $17.05 million value, up from 3.84 million last quarter. Information Services Group now has $117.47 million valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 24,125 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 16/04/2018 – ISG Announces Finalists for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III); 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 02/05/2018 – Automation’s Impact on Life Sciences the Subject of ISG Webinar on May 3; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – ISG Recognizes Digital Transformation Leaders in New Book; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $35-$37 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Columbus Circle Investors increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 20,001 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 643,821 shares with $56.14 million value, up from 623,820 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $16.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.12 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

More notable recent Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gen III Oil Corp. â€“ Group III Base Oil â€“ API Certification Achieved – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Information Services Group (III) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kratos Receives $14.9 Million Contract to Support Army Logistics Transformation (ALT III) – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “InspireMD Announces Notification of NYSE AMERICAN Listing Deficiency – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Information Services -3.5% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc decreased National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) stake by 129,435 shares to 258,678 valued at $15.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) stake by 417,420 shares and now owns 3.44M shares. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Information Services Group has $6.5 highest and $5.25 lowest target. $5.92’s average target is 135.86% above currents $2.51 stock price. Information Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 8. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Noble Financial maintained Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) rating on Friday, March 15. Noble Financial has “Buy” rating and $5.25 target.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $206,902 activity. Berger David E. had bought 2,050 shares worth $7,612. Shares for $50,490 were bought by Lavieri Todd D. on Wednesday, March 20. CONNORS MICHAEL P bought $148,800 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,729 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 45,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,238 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Axa accumulated 0% or 154,800 shares. Private Capital Management Limited Co has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Blackrock stated it has 1.68 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 62,971 shares in its portfolio. Geode Llc reported 280,131 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 31,700 shares. Millennium Management owns 123,665 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 497,579 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 103,218 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 10,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,778 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 9.85% above currents $87.39 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, February 22 report. Jefferies maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $87 target.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 19,134 shares to 13,186 valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Madison Square Garden Co New stake by 19,676 shares and now owns 19,188 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 8,793 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 20,219 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Washington Financial Bank invested in 0% or 98 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 718,097 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.32% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Amer Group Incorporated owns 64,256 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 3,132 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,193 are held by Horizon Invests Lc. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.05% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund owns 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,733 shares. 35 are held by Carroll Fincl Associates Inc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 10,315 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Garde Cap Inc holds 6,933 shares.