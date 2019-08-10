Columbus Circle Investors Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Facebook (FB) Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says “l’m sorry”; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID MULLING LAUNCH OF SMART SPEAKERS ABROAD: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 8,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 661,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.58M, down from 670,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scharf Invs Ltd Llc has 11,215 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Il reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Institute For Wealth Management owns 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,087 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First American State Bank owns 41,427 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 29,050 shares stake. The Ohio-based Shaker Invs Ltd Llc Oh has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 0.21% or 30,875 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 7,036 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.3% or 115.07M shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Ny has 2.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,867 shares. Bainco Int Investors reported 41,900 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19,474 shares to 220,835 shares, valued at $52.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 20,001 shares to 643,821 shares, valued at $56.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 46,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 80,733 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technology has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability stated it has 9,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets reported 4,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc has invested 1.29% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 32,989 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 10,599 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com. Invesco holds 0.03% or 397,238 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv has 0.29% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 10,900 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,790 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 3.25M shares stake. Two Sigma Secs Limited has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 990 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 8,037 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.