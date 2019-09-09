Columbus Circle Investors Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) Has Increased by $3.79 Million; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose While Gamco Investors Et Al Has Decreased Stake by $8.22 Million

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.79 million, up from 983,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 769,478 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 167,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.07M, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 4.94 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 27,548 shares to 40,703 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 36,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,293 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management reported 1.93M shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 141,908 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Com owns 63,355 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Nomura Holdings Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. Petrus Trust Lta reported 2,426 shares. 3,300 are owned by Ellington Grp Incorporated Limited Co. Art Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Hrt Fincl Lc owns 2,428 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 662,681 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 438,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,337 shares stake. Bailard has invested 0.17% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc Com by 23,152 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) by 189,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.