Columbus Circle Investors Has Trimmed Its Zendesk (ZEN) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering CME Group Inc. (CME)

Among 6 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $205.17’s average target is -5.09% below currents $216.17 stock price. CME Group had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, June 5. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19000 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CME in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. See CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $234.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $191.0000 New Target: $214.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $224.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $176.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $179.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 46,999 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 884,626 shares with $78.76M value, down from 931,625 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 1.23M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $77.41 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 42.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Seeks to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Trading Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.17. About 1.03M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 01/05/2018 – Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 902,802 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated reported 703,947 shares stake. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 103,623 shares. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 0.79% or 11,516 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 483,483 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.38% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has 0.22% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prudential Financial reported 327,314 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 66,550 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Argent Trust accumulated 7,382 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Park Corp Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,000 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has 9,143 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 22.97% above currents $77.66 stock price. Zendesk had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk bull sees ‘great opportunity’ to buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.