Columbus Circle Investors Has Trimmed Its Dexcom (DXCM) Holding as Shares Rose; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 11,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 125,775 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, down from 137,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.34. About 1.78M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 50,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 643,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65 million, down from 694,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $158.53. About 1.07M shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,553 shares to 273,349 shares, valued at $64.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 36,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 2.71M shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 241,075 shares. Westwood Corp Il owns 102,140 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy holds 4.6% or 282,539 shares in its portfolio. 277,261 are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Comm Ma. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 69,258 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 8.63 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 8 shares. Stifel reported 0% stake. 5,045 are held by Brown Cap Mngmt Lc. Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Corporation Oh holds 3.31% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 40,197 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 13,600 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 4.92M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. New England Rech & Management accumulated 2,550 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 22,925 shares to 60,125 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 136,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshre Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO).