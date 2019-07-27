Columbus Circle Investors Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.60 Million; Lagoda Investment Management LP Trimmed Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding by $857,166

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 763,711 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 13,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 850,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.30M, down from 864,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq" on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq" published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 18,277 shares to 62,604 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 288,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Seattle Genetics to report Q2 results July 16 – Seeking Alpha" on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Earnings Preview: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq" published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on July 13, 2019.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,029 shares to 277,206 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 4,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

