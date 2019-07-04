Columbus Circle Investors Has Raised Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $1.49 Million; Leavell Investment Management Upped Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $1.03 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 5.37M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone-backed GEMS chooses London IPO over stake sale – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone is Building BlackRock-Like Analytics Business (Video); 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE SPOKESWOMAN COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint; 16/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 24/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into LaSalle Hotel Properties in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Vlll; 15/05/2018 – Operations of Blackstone-Backed International Market Centers Include High Point Market

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 20,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49M, up from 235,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Mngmt stated it has 5.43% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.63% or 21.12 million shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 173,957 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 425,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 16,393 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Southport Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,500 shares. Private Trust Co Na accumulated 62,410 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited invested in 0.12% or 14,383 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Co accumulated 1,360 shares. Investors holds 0.24% or 28.76 million shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Company reported 0.26% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has 16.12M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Lc owns 0.32% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 65,633 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,551 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.43% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). West Oak Capital Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.16% stake. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Financial Ser Corp has 292 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com reported 20,882 shares. Cleararc reported 14,166 shares stake. Andra Ap has 0.28% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 133,200 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 35,995 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Limited holds 0.51% or 1,240 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 7.23M shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 49 shares. Cognios Capital accumulated 53,112 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 4.85 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has 6,850 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 38,635 shares to 299,994 shares, valued at $35.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,126 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).