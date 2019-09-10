Columbus Circle Investors Has Raised By $1.37 Million Its Semtech (SMTC) Position; Regis Has 0.87 Sentiment

Columbus Circle Investors increased Semtech Corp (SMTC) stake by 9.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 27,371 shares as Semtech Corp (SMTC)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 309,317 shares with $15.75 million value, up from 281,946 last quarter. Semtech Corp now has $3.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 588,691 shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018

Regis Corp (RGS) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 54 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 62 sold and decreased their stock positions in Regis Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 38.05 million shares, down from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Regis Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 51 Increased: 34 New Position: 20.

Among 11 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Semtech has $65 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.75's average target is 25.00% above currents $45.4 stock price.

The stock increased 9.23% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 703,535 shares traded or 125.14% up from the average. Regis Corporation (RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $651.04 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.