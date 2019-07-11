Columbus Circle Investors Has Raised Amedisys (AMED) Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake

Columbus Circle Investors increased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 106.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 46,328 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)’s stock declined 19.06%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 89,947 shares with $11.09 million value, up from 43,619 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $3.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.79. About 198,477 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 77.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 191,563 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 12.25%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 55,747 shares with $4.19 million value, down from 247,310 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 388,026 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity. On Monday, February 4 Tyler Michael R sold $49,779 worth of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 765 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO) stake by 153,900 shares to 346,800 valued at $29.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari N V (Put) stake by 21,100 shares and now owns 28,700 shares. Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) was raised too.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Supports NASA’s Artemis Moon Program, Completes Successful Ascent Abort-2 Flight Test – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 87,707 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 4,648 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,013 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1,773 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 147,387 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 4,929 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Bankshares holds 938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr holds 5,531 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,487 are owned by Counselors Inc. Monarch Capital has 28,397 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,850 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The New York-based Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13 million for 16.63 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amedisys had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AMED in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. SunTrust maintained Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Friday, March 1. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $145 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMED in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Benchmark. Raymond James upgraded Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) rating on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) stake by 64,583 shares to 98,657 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) stake by 38,635 shares and now owns 299,994 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 4,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company holds 64,172 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 1,627 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd has 3,271 shares. Axa stated it has 99,601 shares. Sivik Health Ltd Liability Co reported 20,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 10,900 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 8,634 are owned by Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 3,253 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Paloma Ptnrs Management Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Tudor Et Al reported 43,128 shares.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amedisys Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMED – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amedisys (AMED) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMED Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.