Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $4.35 Million; As Sunopta (STKL) Share Price Declined, Overbrook Management Has Trimmed by $569,613 Its Stake

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 12,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 238,666 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.23 million, down from 251,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $339.26. About 376,120 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 239,958 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 223,614 shares to 459,339 shares, valued at $47.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 288,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 30.40 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.05% or 26,721 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 762,258 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 22,819 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,340 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 18,360 shares. Covington Cap has 23 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com holds 0.15% or 2,927 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 833 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 16,574 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank Tru Com holds 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,649 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 9,546 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership reported 31,991 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 250,965 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 3,294 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. Ennen Joseph had bought 50,000 shares worth $199,000 on Thursday, May 30. Gough Jeffrey bought $26,999 worth of stock. Barnett Jill had bought 9,250 shares worth $24,752. $17,878 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were bought by Detlefsen Michael. Miketa George had bought 243,689 shares worth $662,225 on Friday, March 1. Gratzek James also bought $104,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Thursday, February 28.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 64,301 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $58.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.