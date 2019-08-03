Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $5.25 Million; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose, Farallon Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 711,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 6.24M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.20 million, up from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.52M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 138,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 899,917 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 5.20M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 635,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $75.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 172,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,328 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are held by Horrell Incorporated. 27 were reported by Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 15,261 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Mgmt Co. Marathon Trading Investment Limited Liability owns 4,928 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Country Trust National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 122 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 35 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 7,872 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1,763 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl has 0.08% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amg Natl Savings Bank holds 4,978 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 10,018 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 37,047 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 8,910 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corp accumulated 177,586 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.25% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation owns 130,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.37% or 767,350 shares. Estabrook reported 3,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As invested in 1.12 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 97,012 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Greystone Managed Invests Inc invested 0.41% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 903 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 2.30 million shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 0.19% or 13,561 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 694,876 shares. Birch Hill Invest Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,875 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32 million for 28.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.