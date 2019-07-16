Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $6.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by Corsair Capital Management Lp

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 18,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.66M, down from 132,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61M shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,974 shares to 296,991 shares, valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 248,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,834 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 163.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Tru Com has invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 765 are held by Johnson Inc. Scge Limited Partnership holds 4.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 189,400 shares. Ci Invests has 26,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nokota Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 71,328 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,891 shares. 24,500 are held by Caxton Assocs Lp. Cetera Advsr Lc owns 11,833 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp holds 22,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. De Burlo Gp reported 0.32% stake. Suvretta Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania Tru holds 13,084 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Company holds 23,546 shares. Moreover, Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,988 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.45M shares. 100,478 were accumulated by Cheviot Value Ltd Liability. Waverton Inv Limited has 9.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Co has invested 5.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ballentine Prns Lc reported 60,560 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. South Dakota Inv Council reported 1.48M shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 934,946 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 14,386 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 196,645 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 20,466 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 7.17% or 11.11 million shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 534,914 shares. Illinois-based Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).