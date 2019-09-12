Columbus Circle Investors Has Lifted Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding By $28.94 Million; Healthequity (HQY) SI Increased By 8.48%

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) had an increase of 8.48% in short interest. HQY’s SI was 5.09M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.48% from 4.69M shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 5 days are for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s short sellers to cover HQY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 168,598 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Columbus Circle Investors increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 241.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 211,258 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 298,689 shares with $41.01M value, up from 87,431 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $19.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $147.89. About 241,029 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA

Among 5 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $16000 highest and $115 lowest target. $141.60’s average target is -4.25% below currents $147.89 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 44,176 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 3,600 shares. Polar Asset Management Prns accumulated 52,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 21,149 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 24,175 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 5,016 were reported by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Rhumbline Advisers holds 223,440 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Bragg Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,922 shares. 55,744 are held by Aperio Group Llc. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.08% or 15,000 shares. Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.14% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 93,721 shares to 304,871 valued at $33.22M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 30,424 shares and now owns 59,796 shares. Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HealthEquity has $100 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.64’s average target is 44.54% above currents $58.56 stock price. HealthEquity had 18 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. Oppenheimer maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperformer” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.