Columbus Circle Investors Has Lifted By $3.51 Million Its Workday (WDAY) Position; Clough Global Equity Fund Has 0.91 Sentiment

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 10 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 11 sold and reduced stock positions in Clough Global Equity Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.71 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clough Global Equity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Columbus Circle Investors increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 41.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 18,277 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 62,604 shares with $12.07 million value, up from 44,327 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $40.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.9. About 1.96 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 19,869 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 1,183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nicholas Prtnrs LP owns 0.4% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 23,204 shares. 10,125 are held by Spirit Of America. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). West Oak Llc has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 200 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Fosun Ltd has 0.06% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4,900 shares. Miles reported 1,781 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 11,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt stated it has 42,377 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 121,770 shares. Cwm Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cookson Peirce And stated it has 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Viking Therapeutics Inc stake by 294,027 shares to 358,777 valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 140,027 shares and now owns 33,794 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Beware of Valuation Risks on Workday Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks to Watch This Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $189 lowest target. $215.29’s average target is 22.39% above currents $175.9 stock price. Workday Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 30. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DDF Crashes – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Record Date For Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity CEFs: Where’s My CEF Sugar Daddy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DNP Select Income Fund: A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Upcoming LOR Tender – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Clough Global Equity Fund for 105,016 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 821,667 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 511,439 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust N.A. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 27,050 shares.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. The company has market cap of $131.21 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About shares traded. Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) has declined 14.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500.