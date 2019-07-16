Columbus Circle Investors Has Increased Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $1.44 Million; Iradimed (IRMD) Holder Cadence Capital Management Increased Its Position

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 2,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,559 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 23,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $645.11. About 522,394 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 51,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,955 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 78,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 445,667 shares traded or 536.29% up from the average. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 24.37% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jericho Cap Asset Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 215,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl invested in 208,798 shares. 153,510 were reported by Pointstate Limited Partnership. 16,779 were reported by Royal London Asset Limited. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 392,396 shares. Saturna Cap reported 0.15% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 20 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn. Moreover, Baillie Gifford And Com has 2.71% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 4.88M shares. Brown Mngmt Lc holds 52,369 shares. Sands Cap Ltd Company invested in 305,498 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Company has 667,206 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,428 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Advsrs invested in 1,900 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Company reported 289,927 shares or 5.22% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability invested in 129,151 shares.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MELI – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 48,658 shares to 102,336 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 10,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,747 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold IRMD shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.51 million shares or 16.21% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,200 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Navellier & Assoc Inc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). 262,912 are owned by Ranger Invest Management L P. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). 9,344 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) or 7,834 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 2,197 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability reported 20,000 shares stake. Dupont Cap invested in 14,876 shares. 8,597 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, American Int Group Inc has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 2,291 shares. Eam Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 24,263 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD).

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “iRadimed Corporation, Expansion Plans Could Lead To 100% Upside, With 40% Downside – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2017, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 High-Growth Stocks for the Return of the Bull – Investorplace.com” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iradimed suspends sales of 3880 patient monitors in Europe due to CE Mark expiration – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa Leaps, Illumina Dims On Q2 Warning, Novartis-Amgen Halt Alzheimer’s Study – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,009 shares to 142,410 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,556 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).