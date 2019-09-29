Columbus Circle Investors Has Increased Position in Zynga (ZNGA) by $4.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Rodgers Brothers Holding in Federated Investors (FII) Trimmed by $572,960

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 817,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 2.51M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.39M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 18.89M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 66,165 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 84,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 453,333 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 47,683 shares to 310,473 shares, valued at $85.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,175 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 1.23M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 3.92 million shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Co stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 163,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 372,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 14,937 shares. Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 253,744 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Stifel Fincl holds 115,349 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Pcl has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Penn Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.78% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 28,755 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 156,172 shares.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78 million for 12.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

