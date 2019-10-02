Columbus Circle Investors Has Increased Its Ambarella (AMBA) Holding; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering The Progressive (PGR)

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 14.33% above currents $74.97 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8800 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Janney Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $9300 target. See The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) latest ratings:

Columbus Circle Investors increased Ambarella Inc (AMBA) stake by 16.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 37,055 shares as Ambarella Inc (AMBA)’s stock rose 0.08%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 264,513 shares with $11.67 million value, up from 227,458 last quarter. Ambarella Inc now has $1.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 462,917 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset holds 0.03% or 57,954 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 1.27M shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York holds 2.19% or 536,299 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Co stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Manchester Capital Lc stated it has 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Limited has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,520 shares. Bristol John W & Incorporated accumulated 2.94% or 1.40M shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 7,565 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brookstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.14% or 47.28 million shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 473 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 2,567 shares. 152,900 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Cortland Associates Inc Mo owns 2,689 shares.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.83 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 38,594 shares to 41,532 valued at $44.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 40,124 shares and now owns 275,937 shares. Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is 0.87% above currents $57.17 stock price. Ambarella had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Roth Capital maintained Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) rating on Friday, August 30. Roth Capital has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. Cowen & Co maintained Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) rating on Friday, August 30. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $6800 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold AMBA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 0.23% more from 23.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc reported 271,891 shares stake. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 2,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 1.94M shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 1.16% or 327,908 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 19,691 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 615,876 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 252,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 18,304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 0.05% or 31,338 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invests reported 118,992 shares stake. Advisory Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Axa holds 964,211 shares.

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Ambarella, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMBA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Is The Vice President of Marketing & Business Development of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) And They Just Sold 34% Of Their Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Chase Ambarella’s Post-Earnings Pop? – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ambarella: Tempering Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.