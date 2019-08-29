Columbus Circle Investors Has Increased Holding in Workday (WDAY) by $3.51 Million as Shares Declined; As Paychex (PAYX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Cut Its Holding

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 68,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.80 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 398,555 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 18,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 62,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 44,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $189.09. About 1.51 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 50,461 shares to 315,337 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,188 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management has invested 0.32% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Northern Trust invested in 0.05% or 1.02M shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 44,466 shares. Toth Finance Advisory holds 1,516 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc invested in 0% or 14,652 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 297,452 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Finance Counselors Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,163 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 405 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,210 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Voya Invest Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 500 are owned by Optimum Advsr. 22.69 million are owned by Price T Rowe Inc Md.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Tru Com has 0.19% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 23,603 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 122,668 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Aurora Inv Counsel has 1.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 30,135 shares. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.05% or 12,405 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd stated it has 4,827 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.03% or 31,825 shares. Old Republic Int holds 326,800 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio stated it has 0.59% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 44,597 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,580 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10,096 shares to 251,592 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 16,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,786 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).