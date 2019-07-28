Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding By $37.67 Million; HOMESERVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (HMSVF) Shorts Lowered By 5.26%

HOMESERVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had a decrease of 5.26% in short interest. HMSVF’s SI was 70,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.26% from 74,100 shares previously. It closed at $14.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 80.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors analyzed 140,027 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)'s stock rose 0.87%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 33,794 shares with $9.12 million value, down from 173,821 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $14.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 446,973 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Stephens.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30 million for 17.55 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors increased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 231,946 shares to 998,068 valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 19,974 shares and now owns 296,991 shares. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was raised too.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household clients under the HomeServe brand. The company has market cap of $. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves approximately 8.4 million clients through a network of engineers and sub-contractors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Columbia.