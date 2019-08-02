Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased G (GIII) Holding By $18.09 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) stake by 98.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 400 shares with $42,000 value, down from 24,913 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) now has $49.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B

Columbus Circle Investors decreased G (GIII) stake by 34.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 463,901 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 32.29%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 864,051 shares with $34.53M value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. G now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.97% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 967,605 shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability reported 2,775 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 150,525 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 853,443 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation accumulated 12,062 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 5.89 million shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt holds 3.48% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 51,714 shares. South State has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 3,570 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes And stated it has 0.94% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd reported 1,977 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 417,705 shares. First Corporation In holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 700 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 46,372 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.49 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. 40,479 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares with value of $1.03M were bought by GOLDFARB MORRIS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 14,399 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,248 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 9,414 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 27,853 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.75% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Prudential Inc holds 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 70,198 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 175,044 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 53,757 shares. Assetmark owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 50,392 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 5,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,767 shares. Numerixs Investment has 10,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Columbus Circle Investors increased New Relic Inc stake by 102,696 shares to 137,638 valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chart Inds Inc stake by 12,096 shares and now owns 473,396 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

