Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased By $1.04 Million Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position; RCM Technologies Has 0.44 Sentiment

RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased stakes in RCM Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.37 million shares, down from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding RCM Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 6,301 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 247,265 shares with $40.94M value, down from 253,566 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $67.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 675,299 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 92.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. 38,080 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $5.84 million on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Demsey John sold $1.52 million. 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M on Tuesday, February 5. $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of stock or 29,366 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,751 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 7,986 shares. At Bank & Trust reported 4,658 shares stake. Sun Life Finance Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 371 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 50,546 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,174 shares. North Star Mgmt reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Middleton And Ma holds 59,486 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company has 2,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Public Ltd has 0.34% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lincoln National Corp reported 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 4,122 were accumulated by National Asset. Fruth Management accumulated 14,022 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors increased New Relic Inc stake by 102,696 shares to 137,638 valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 48,328 shares and now owns 668,385 shares. Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was raised too.

Analysts await RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.12 per share. RCMT’s profit will be $1.15M for 9.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by RCM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.50 million activity.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in RCM Technologies, Inc. for 187,928 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 600,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.14% invested in the company for 67,895 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 204,610 shares.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $44.52 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.