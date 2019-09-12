Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Ringcentral (RNG) Position as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.79 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.53 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 7.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 430,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 588,392 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.62M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 319,163 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 235,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

