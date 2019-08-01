Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $6.55 Million; Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.89 Million as Stock Price Declined

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 10.98 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 18,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 114,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.66M, down from 132,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 6.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% stake. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested in 878,499 shares. Ipg Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 129,000 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ls Investment Advsrs stated it has 13,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 51,614 are owned by United Ser Automobile Association. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 47,620 shares. 15,344 are owned by Paloma Partners Management. Chilton Management Lc accumulated 21,942 shares. Creative Planning reported 1.05M shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 640,499 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 644,712 shares. Shelton Management invested in 121 shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 40.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 0.05% or 1,138 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested 0.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,599 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Harris Ltd Partnership invested in 3.10M shares or 2.03% of the stock. Destination Wealth invested in 0.01% or 496 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 72,729 shares. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.62% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 1.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 98,289 shares. Altfest L J Company, New York-based fund reported 3,558 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Capital Lc owns 240 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP accumulated 14,105 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 248,764 shares to 476,834 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 84,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.