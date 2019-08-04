Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)’s Sentiment Is 2.11

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 38 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased stakes in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.71 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Orrstown Financial Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors analyzed 18,397 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s stock declined 14.74%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 114,024 shares with $40.66M value, down from 132,421 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $139.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Columbus Circle Investors increased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 2,838 shares to 26,559 valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) stake by 36,816 shares and now owns 177,755 shares. Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 227,251 shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,910 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ww Investors has 12.57M shares. 242 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,884 shares. Hartford has 0.54% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stock Yards Bank & Trust reported 1,560 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Passport Limited Company has 1.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 476,325 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hillhouse Management Limited invested in 0.88% or 59,092 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,350 shares. Westfield Capital Co Lp owns 398,084 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.56% or 36,321 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $470 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $450 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 75.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 6,059 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) has declined 12.54% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for 379,716 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 110,345 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 65,935 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares.

Analysts await Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ORRF’s profit will be $5.05 million for 12.06 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company has market cap of $243.67 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It has a 18.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10,000 activity.