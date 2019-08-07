Columbus Circle Investors Has Boosted Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $23.26 Million; As Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 20,736 shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 223,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 459,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.79 million, up from 235,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 391,070 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.44% or 2.75 million shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 1.12% or 155,528 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 115,785 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Ltd Liability owns 21,171 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 480,707 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 131,825 shares. Moreover, Lourd Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,573 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Tru holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,802 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Club Tru Na has invested 1.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coatue Ltd Co invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,569 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 104,838 shares to 241,036 shares, valued at $39.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 138,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,917 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 11.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,598 were accumulated by Zacks Invest. Kennedy Cap Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Stifel Finance Corp invested in 9,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney reported 9,550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 20,912 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amer International Grp Incorporated holds 7,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 172,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,978 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 55 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc has 10,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 47,532 shares. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Company invested in 12,500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.08% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).