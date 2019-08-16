Columbus Circle Investors Has Boosted Amedisys (AMED) Position By $5.70 Million; Capstone Investment Advisors Lowered By $902,800 Its General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) Stake

Columbus Circle Investors increased Amedisys Inc (AMED) stake by 106.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 46,328 shares as Amedisys Inc (AMED)’s stock rose 15.02%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 89,947 shares with $11.09 million value, up from 43,619 last quarter. Amedisys Inc now has $4.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $129.88. About 159,309 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) stake by 24.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,400 shares as General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 73,700 shares with $2.73M value, down from 98,100 last quarter. General Mtrs Co (Call) now has $52.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 7.75 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – Joe White: GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 25/04/2018 – GM president says close to resolution to fix its S.Korean unit; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 15/03/2018 – GM: Roof Modules for Self-Driving Vehicles to be Assembled at Brownstown Plant; 31/05/2018 – Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 23/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE, DISCUSS PLAN FOR GM KOREA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMED Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Amedisys has $145 highest and $120 lowest target. $134.67’s average target is 3.69% above currents $129.88 stock price. Amedisys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of AMED in report on Thursday, May 2 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 46.23% above currents $36.47 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.