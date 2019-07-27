Columbus Circle Investors Decreased Msci (MSCI) Position by $544,104; As Cts (CTS) Stock Price Declined, Gamco Investors Et Al Cut Holding

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 2,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,660 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 40,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 591,013 shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Norway ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 15/05/2018 – SMURFIT: ADDED TO MSCI STANDARD SERIES; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 26/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Italy UCITS ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Financial industry body presses China to further reform capital markets; 29/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.70 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 133,445 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 03/04/2018 – CTS Announces Appointment of Alfonso G. Zulueta, President of Lilly International, to its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT 112.8 MILLION EUROS, UP 19 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL 4Q DPU 2.95 SING CENTS VS 2.88 CTS YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 30/05/2018 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Waldbühne Berlin opens new backstage area; 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 DIVIDEND FORECAST TO 15-20 CTS/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Buys New 1.5% Position in CTS

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56M for 38.77 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 48,328 shares to 668,385 shares, valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "GXG: Colombia Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha" published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Takeda Continues Ongoing Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Developed Index & MSCI ESG Leaders Index – Business Wire" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "MTUM For Momentum – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 11, 2019.

