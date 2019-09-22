Columbus Circle Investors Decreased Its V F (VFC) Holding; Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company – Ordi (HZNP) Sellers Increased By 16.58% Their Shorts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company – Ordi (NASDAQ:HZNP) had an increase of 16.58% in short interest. HZNP’s SI was 8.87M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.58% from 7.61 million shares previously. With 1.85M avg volume, 5 days are for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company – Ordi (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s short sellers to cover HZNP’s short positions. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 1.03M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M

Columbus Circle Investors decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 17.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 27,951 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 135,551 shares with $11.84 million value, down from 163,502 last quarter. V F Corp now has $34.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 2.39 million shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.95, from 1.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 195 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 4.39 million shares or 97.10% less from 151.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jabodon Pt Com has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Knott David M has invested 0.51% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). The Illinois-based Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 9,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Luther Capital has 0.02% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Usa Portformulas Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Clarivest Asset reported 0.12% stake. C Ww Wide Group Inc A S has 0.15% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 491,544 shares. Gotham Asset Lc owns 207,158 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.33% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 77.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon Pharma has $3600 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.67’s average target is 27.14% above currents $27.27 stock price. Horizon Pharma had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ledyard State Bank has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,630 shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.51% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 9,081 shares. New York-based Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability owns 35,770 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 51,505 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 7,302 shares. Cls Ltd has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has 3,745 shares. Synovus Corporation has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 81,612 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.58% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The New York-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.28% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 12,060 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity. Carucci Richard bought 2,000 shares worth $157,860.

Among 2 analysts covering VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF Corp has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $95’s average target is 10.89% above currents $85.67 stock price. VF Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 24. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, September 11.

Columbus Circle Investors increased Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 152,423 shares to 184,299 valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Liveramp Hldgs Inc stake by 49,009 shares and now owns 319,615 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.