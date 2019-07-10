Columbus Circle Investors Decreased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $1.96 Million as Share Value Declined; Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Lennar (LEN) by $4.62 Million as Valuation Rose

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 3,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.08 million, down from 108,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $533.33. About 211,048 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 94,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.49 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.74M, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.18M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 370 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Goldman Sachs Group reported 484,749 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wendell David Assoc Incorporated reported 2,706 shares. North Star Inv Corp reported 90 shares. Waters Parkerson And Communications Limited Liability Company holds 1,010 shares. Highland Cap Management Lp holds 0.18% or 5,000 shares. Karp Cap Management Corp has 4,465 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 27,405 were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 20,612 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 500 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 62,852 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.2% or 120,427 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of stock or 28,152 shares. Samath Jamie had sold 458 shares worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 5 MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 7,500 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 12,096 shares to 473,396 shares, valued at $42.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.79 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares to 78,800 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,081 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 12,502 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited stated it has 9,554 shares. Addison Cap accumulated 6,539 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bamco Incorporated invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Financial Bank Of America De reported 4.64M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System reported 518,864 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 51,691 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 19,413 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 3.33M shares. Laffer Invests owns 35,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 170,900 shares. Long Pond Capital Lp reported 3.98% stake. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.06% or 919,106 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.64% or 516,202 shares.