Columbus Circle Investors Decreased Irobot (IRBT) Position By $4.52 Million; Taitron Components (TAIT) Sentiment Is 3

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Irobot Corp (IRBT) stake by 11.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 38,635 shares as Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s stock declined 19.45%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 299,994 shares with $35.31M value, down from 338,629 last quarter. Irobot Corp now has $2.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 344,068 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40

Taitron Components Inc (TAIT) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 3 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 1 sold and reduced stakes in Taitron Components Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 692,933 shares, up from 649,380 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Taitron Components Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 56,236 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) has risen 241.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 236.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taitron Components Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TAIT) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes PacNorth Retirement Group – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Taitron Components Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TAIT) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Taitron Components Incorporated for 800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 10,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 20,765 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 31,000 shares.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $16.66 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin holds 472,480 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 52 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 46,330 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 75,640 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 299,994 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,571 shares stake. American Int Group Incorporated reported 20,472 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0.01% stake. 2,219 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 328 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Kistler has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,253 shares. Kentucky-based Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.08% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Columbus Circle Investors increased Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 48,328 shares to 668,385 valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 54,367 shares and now owns 566,840 shares. Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was raised too.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,604 for 760.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $6.41 million activity. The insider Cerda Christian sold 12,442 shares worth $1.06M. Shares for $171,000 were sold by Stacy Michelle. $807,293 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J. $211,540 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.00M were sold by Angle Colin M.