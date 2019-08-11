Columbus Circle Investors Decreased By $4.52 Million Its Irobot (IRBT) Stake; Quidel (QDEL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp has $77 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 29.68% above currents $58.22 stock price. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, March 18. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James. See Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) latest ratings:

15/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $74 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $74 New Target: $77 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold Maintain

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Irobot Corp (IRBT) stake by 11.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 38,635 shares as Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s stock declined 28.71%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 299,994 shares with $35.31M value, down from 338,629 last quarter. Irobot Corp now has $1.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 708,623 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT)

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors increased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 20,001 shares to 643,821 valued at $56.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 54,367 shares and now owns 566,840 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.09% or 8,350 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 9 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Advisory Services Lc owns 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,069 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Company reported 0.45% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 693 shares. Cambridge Rech, a Iowa-based fund reported 3,373 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 6,501 shares. Psagot Investment House accumulated 818 shares. Everence Cap Inc reported 0.1% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 793 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr reported 6,404 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 41,290 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment holds 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 200 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity. 17,409 shares were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J, worth $2.11 million. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $171,000 was sold by Stacy Michelle.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With iRobot Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) ROE Of 16%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “iRobot: Cleaning The Global Market Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prime Day could drive IRBT beat – Needham – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “iRobot: The Time To Buy Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. iRobot has $96 highest and $7500 lowest target. $85.50’s average target is 26.33% above currents $67.68 stock price. iRobot had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 25 with “Hold”.

The stock increased 5.30% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 361,272 shares traded or 99.44% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Quidel Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 4,019 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 1.14 million shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 14,865 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.01% or 6,482 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest L P reported 0.03% stake. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 1.18% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) or 348,604 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Zebra Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.33% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 9,564 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,950 shares. Ameritas Inc owns 2,752 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 27,647 shares or 0% of the stock. First Light Asset Mngmt Lc holds 54,675 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 48,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Communications Ltd reported 14,600 shares.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Quidel Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for QDEL – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Quidel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QDEL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel’s (QDEL) CEO Doug Bryant on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 36.3 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.