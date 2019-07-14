Columbus Circle Investors Cut Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stake; Portolan Capital Management Has Raised Qep Resources (QEP) Holding By $5.39 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) stake by 39.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 64,583 shares as Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 98,657 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 163,240 last quarter. Primo Wtr Corp now has $529.52 million valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 223,898 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) stake by 369.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 770,616 shares as Qep Resources Inc. (QEP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 978,984 shares with $7.63 million value, up from 208,368 last quarter. Qep Resources Inc. now has $1.68B valuation. It closed at $7.06 lastly. It is down 40.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 10,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 63,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co has 30,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei owns 277,455 shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 56,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 36,221 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 28,060 shares. Eagle Boston Inv holds 0.46% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 135,597 shares. Northern has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 152,262 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 1.07 million shares to 747,958 valued at $18.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) stake by 43,829 shares and now owns 776,035 shares. Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Limited Co reported 110,383 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 63,076 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 100,000 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 11,500 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 52,455 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 189,143 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 16,339 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,600 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 19,677 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 103,269 shares. American has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

