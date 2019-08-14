Columbus Circle Investors Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Noble Energy (NBL) Position By $52.36 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 35.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.18M shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 3.96M shares with $97.89 million value, down from 6.14 million last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 5.32 million shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors sold 28,983 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 917,836 shares with $49.55M value, down from 946,819 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $230.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 12,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.91% or 8.19M shares. 466,000 are held by Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated. Brinker Capital stated it has 323,347 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,933 shares. 121,242 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Compton Cap Incorporated Ri invested in 4.67% or 199,004 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 49,123 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 571,956 were reported by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Wespac Advsr Ltd accumulated 66,299 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 69,820 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares reported 31,970 shares. 206,914 were reported by Sandy Spring Bank. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Among 6 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.71’s average target is 7.57% above currents $52.72 stock price. Cisco Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30.

Columbus Circle Investors increased Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) stake by 118,264 shares to 371,145 valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 19,078 shares and now owns 163,502 shares. Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 7.03 million shares to 7.32M valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 35,946 shares and now owns 735,946 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Noble Energy has $41 highest and $26 lowest target. $33’s average target is 47.98% above currents $22.3 stock price. Noble Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NBL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $3200 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. Mizuho upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.