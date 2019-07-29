Columbus Circle Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Ringcentral (RNG); Chilton Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 258,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 35,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.79M, up from 983,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 780,838 shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt owns 3,338 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Toth Fincl Advisory owns 13,902 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Golub Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 667,185 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Peddock Lc reported 67,732 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,262 shares. The New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Group Llc has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). West Chester Cap Advisors stated it has 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strs Ohio reported 0.84% stake. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,826 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com owns 1.78 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 228,088 are owned by Fiera Corporation. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 1.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16.60M shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,283 shares to 59,359 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 15,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,417 shares, and cut its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,270 shares to 398,592 shares, valued at $40.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 138,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,917 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.07% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 44,322 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.66% stake. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 2,325 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 4.03M shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Exane Derivatives owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 698 shares. 15,524 are owned by Quantbot Lp. Voloridge Investment Lc accumulated 0.06% or 17,757 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 27,218 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Kames Public Ltd Liability has 61,972 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 662,681 are held by Geode Mgmt Lc. Ent Financial Serv Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.