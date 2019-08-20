Columbus Circle Investors Boosted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake By $1.49 Million; Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Covered By 3 Bulls

Columbus Circle Investors increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 8.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 20,756 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 256,500 shares with $18.49M value, up from 235,744 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $45.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%

Among 4 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synovus Financial has $49 highest and $40 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 20.41% above currents $35.92 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $4200 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. See Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/02/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.12 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 8,860 shares to 661,364 valued at $138.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 61,478 shares and now owns 110,983 shares. Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 9.10% above currents $77.91 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed has invested 0.63% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 274,007 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 311,895 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Franklin Res holds 140,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management reported 42,303 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 26,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation holds 188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 650,049 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 859,993 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Amer Century has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 1.12M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.35M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mcdonald Cap Invsts Inc Ca accumulated 2.56M shares.