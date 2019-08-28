Columbus Circle Investors Boosted Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Share Price Declined; As Verizon (VZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 54,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 566,840 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.44M, up from 512,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.87 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 275,241 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 282,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 11.81M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.01% or 7,457 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 1.13M shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,609 shares. Sageworth Communications invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Factory Mutual Ins invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Victory Capital has 486,723 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1.63M shares. Sabal owns 2.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 534,874 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Com owns 7,797 shares. The Rhode Island-based Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt holds 0.7% or 141,382 shares. Hamlin Management Llc holds 4.89% or 1.86M shares. Pggm reported 3.69M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 15,552 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Divd Adv Muni Fd (NAD) by 69,631 shares to 206,621 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Dow Jonesselect Div (DVY).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect From Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Drops On Mixed Quarter, Analysts Weigh In – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 138,673 shares to 268,457 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 84,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,322 shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.