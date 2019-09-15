Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

This is a contrast between Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Clothing and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 100 2.31 N/A 4.34 24.44 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Columbia Sportswear Company and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -12.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta means Columbia Sportswear Company’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Columbia Sportswear Company is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Columbia Sportswear Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Columbia Sportswear Company and Sequential Brands Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.35% for Columbia Sportswear Company with average price target of $124.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Columbia Sportswear Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.9% are Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company had bullish trend while Sequential Brands Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.