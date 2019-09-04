Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 100 2.14 N/A 4.34 24.44 Oxford Industries Inc. 74 1.04 N/A 4.00 18.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oxford Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Columbia Sportswear Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3% Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Sportswear Company has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oxford Industries Inc.’s 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.45 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Columbia Sportswear Company. Its rival Oxford Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.7 respectively. Columbia Sportswear Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oxford Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Columbia Sportswear Company and Oxford Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Columbia Sportswear Company has a 35.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $124.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares and 95.9% of Oxford Industries Inc. shares. Columbia Sportswear Company’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03% Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Industries Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Columbia Sportswear Company beats Oxford Industries Inc.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.