Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:US, Inc)

Both Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:US, Inc) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 96 1.65 28.93M 4.34 24.44 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 7 0.00 2.52M 0.45 15.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Columbia Sportswear Company and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Columbia Sportswear Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Jerash Holdings (US) Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 30,201,482.41% 16% 11.3% Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 34,146,341.46% 10.5% 8.7%

Liquidity

Columbia Sportswear Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. are 7.3 and 4.5 respectively. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Columbia Sportswear Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Columbia Sportswear Company and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Columbia Sportswear Company’s upside potential currently stands at 32.61% and an $124 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares and 3.8% of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. shares. Columbia Sportswear Company’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. has 74.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03% Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. -1.33% -4.22% -3.11% 3.7% 10.34% 13.05%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Columbia Sportswear Company beats Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.