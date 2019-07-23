Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Both Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 98 2.52 N/A 4.34 21.88 Gildan Activewear Inc. 36 2.85 N/A 1.46 25.52

In table 1 we can see Columbia Sportswear Company and Gildan Activewear Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gildan Activewear Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear Company. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Columbia Sportswear Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gildan Activewear Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Columbia Sportswear Company and Gildan Activewear Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 17.8% 12.5% Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Sportswear Company has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Columbia Sportswear Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gildan Activewear Inc. are 4.9 and 1.7 respectively. Gildan Activewear Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Columbia Sportswear Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company and Gildan Activewear Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Columbia Sportswear Company’s upside potential currently stands at 7.65% and an $113 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Gildan Activewear Inc. is $35, which is potential -11.93% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Columbia Sportswear Company looks more robust than Gildan Activewear Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Columbia Sportswear Company and Gildan Activewear Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 83.3% respectively. 72% are Columbia Sportswear Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% are Gildan Activewear Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company -3.34% -8.2% -9.09% 1.95% 14.95% 12.81% Gildan Activewear Inc. -0.24% 0.65% 8.7% 17.7% 29.62% 22.66%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Gildan Activewear Inc.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats Gildan Activewear Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.