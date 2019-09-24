Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) EPS Estimated At $1.54; TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (TPVTF) Shorts Increased By 1.33%

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report $1.54 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 9.22% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. COLM’s profit would be $104.04M giving it 15.48 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Columbia Sportswear Company’s analysts see 569.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.38. About 131,998 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY

TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:TPVTF) had an increase of 1.33% in short interest. TPVTF’s SI was 2.21 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.33% from 2.18M shares previously. It closed at $0.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TPV Technology Limited, an investment holding company, designs, makes, and sells computer monitors, flat TV products, and other display products. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three divisions: Monitors, TVs, and Others. It has a 18 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the research and development, production and sale, and trading of computer monitors and flat TVs, as well as sourcing of materials and various components.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold Columbia Sportswear Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 3,333 shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset has invested 0.1% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 4,308 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 519,131 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 39,148 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 7,021 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 69 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp invested in 3,184 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited holds 3,159 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 3,532 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.19% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,208 shares.

Columbia Sportswear Company designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for men, women, and youth under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, and prAna brands. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used during various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, and adventure travel.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Share Price Is Up 144% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why a red hot Columbia Sportswear is charging further into footwear – Portland Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “lululemon & 2 Other Apparel Maker Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Sportswear Company to Support Dorian Relief Efforts – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.