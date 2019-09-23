Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Comparison side by side

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 100 2.22 N/A 4.34 24.44 PVH Corp. 99 0.66 N/A 8.12 10.96

Table 1 demonstrates Columbia Sportswear Company and PVH Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PVH Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Columbia Sportswear Company. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Columbia Sportswear Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Columbia Sportswear Company and PVH Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3% PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Sportswear Company’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. PVH Corp. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Columbia Sportswear Company. Its rival PVH Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. Columbia Sportswear Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PVH Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company and PVH Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 PVH Corp. 1 3 7 2.64

Columbia Sportswear Company’s upside potential is 30.10% at a $124 average price target. Competitively the average price target of PVH Corp. is $106.64, which is potential 22.25% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Columbia Sportswear Company is looking more favorable than PVH Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Columbia Sportswear Company and PVH Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 99.4%. Columbia Sportswear Company’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of PVH Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03% PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company has 26.03% stronger performance while PVH Corp. has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats PVH Corp. on 11 of the 12 factors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.