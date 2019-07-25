Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38% of Columbia Sportswear Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.58% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 72% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Columbia Sportswear Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 17.80% 12.50% Industry Average 1.52% 20.30% 9.03%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Columbia Sportswear Company and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company N/A 99 21.88 Industry Average 61.69M 4.05B 85.55

Columbia Sportswear Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Columbia Sportswear Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.22 3.40 2.60

With consensus price target of $113, Columbia Sportswear Company has a potential upside of 7.17%. The rivals have a potential upside of 94.57%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Columbia Sportswear Company is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Columbia Sportswear Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company -3.34% -8.2% -9.09% 1.95% 14.95% 12.81% Industry Average 3.80% 7.21% 7.89% 11.40% 50.65% 19.88%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Columbia Sportswear Company has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Columbia Sportswear Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.63 and has 1.60 Quick Ratio. Columbia Sportswear Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Columbia Sportswear Company’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Sportswear Company is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. In other hand, Columbia Sportswear Company’s competitors have beta of 0.79 which is 20.84% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Columbia Sportswear Company’s peers beat Columbia Sportswear Company.