Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Contrasting side by side

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 100 2.40 N/A 4.34 24.44 Gildan Activewear Inc. 37 2.73 N/A 1.46 26.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gildan Activewear Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Columbia Sportswear Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Columbia Sportswear Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gildan Activewear Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Columbia Sportswear Company and Gildan Activewear Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3% Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Sportswear Company has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Columbia Sportswear Company’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Gildan Activewear Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Gildan Activewear Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Columbia Sportswear Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company and Gildan Activewear Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

$124 is Columbia Sportswear Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.69%. Competitively the consensus price target of Gildan Activewear Inc. is $35, which is potential -9.44% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Columbia Sportswear Company appears more favorable than Gildan Activewear Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Columbia Sportswear Company and Gildan Activewear Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.8% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03% Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.08% 1.36% 8.46% 17.45% 55.06% 29.68%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Gildan Activewear Inc.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats Gildan Activewear Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.