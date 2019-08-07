Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) to pay $0.24 on Aug 29, 2019; Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) Shorts Lowered By 10.9%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) had a decrease of 10.9% in short interest. PHIO’s SI was 783,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.9% from 879,100 shares previously. With 294,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s short sellers to cover PHIO’s short positions. The SI to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s float is 4.7%. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3799. About 125,590 shares traded. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has declined 72.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.54% the S&P500.

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) is expected to pay $0.24 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:COLM) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Columbia Sportswear Co’s current price of $99.28 translates into 0.24% yield. Columbia Sportswear Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 171,293 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $9.08 million. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Samcyprone, a topical formulation of the small molecule diphenylcyclopropenone that is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the clearance of common warts; RXI-231, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting tyrosinase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may enhance the appearance of uneven skin tone and pigmentation; and RXI-185, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting collagenase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may improve the appearance of wrinkles or skin laxity.

More notable recent Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phio Pharma teams up with Gylcostem in cancer – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RXi Pharmaceuticals changes name to Phio Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. – MarketWatch” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation Changes Name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. – PRNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can High Costs Hurt Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q2 Earnings Top, ’19 View Raised – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $4.88 million activity. $811,596 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was sold by GEORGE EDWARD S on Wednesday, February 13. Cusick Thomas B. also sold $2.37 million worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Friday, February 8. $956,928 worth of stock was sold by Fogliato Franco on Monday, February 11. Bragdon Peter J had sold 17,605 shares worth $1.83M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $2.16 million were sold by Boyle Joseph P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Columbia Sportswear Company shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 82,864 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited stated it has 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Westwood Holdings Gp has 18,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Llc holds 65,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 74,602 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 147,360 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Signaturefd Lc holds 118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P owns 15,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Cap accumulated 5,200 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 106,090 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 69 are owned by Cwm Ltd Com. Moreover, Amer Inc has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. The firm provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It has a 22.18 P/E ratio. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands.