Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) to pay $0.24 on Aug 29, 2019; GOLDSOURCE MINES ORDINARY SHARES CA (GXSFF) Shorts Lowered By 31.65%

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) had a decrease of 31.65% in short interest. GXSFF’s SI was 10,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.65% from 15,800 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 0 days are for GOLDSOURCE MINES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)’s short sellers to cover GXSFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1113. About 52,949 shares traded. Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) is expected to pay $0.24 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:COLM) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Columbia Sportswear Co’s current price of $103.92 translates into 0.23% yield. Columbia Sportswear Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 938,860 shares traded or 198.67% up from the average. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing

Goldsource Mines Inc. acquires, explores, and evaluates resource properties in Canada and Guyana. The company has market cap of $31.73 million. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in Guyana, South America. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interest in the Border Coal project located in Saskatchewan, as well as four coal mineral licenses, which cover an area of approximately 1,025 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Columbia Sportswear Company shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Co invested in 2,110 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Loomis Sayles & L P has 0.1% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 495,329 shares. Beddow Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 24,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Landscape Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Paloma Prtn Company has 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 1,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Company Ca holds 0.04% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. 68,003 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks. Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 9,290 shares. 2,121 were reported by Amp Capital Ltd. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership owns 10,487 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. The firm provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It has a 23.21 P/E ratio. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.45 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Boyle Joseph P sold $2.16M worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 20,384 shares. 17,605 Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares with value of $1.83 million were sold by Bragdon Peter J. Cusick Thomas B. sold $2.37M worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Friday, February 8. Fogliato Franco sold $956,928 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Monday, February 11. $811,596 worth of stock was sold by GEORGE EDWARD S on Wednesday, February 13.