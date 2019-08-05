Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) to pay $0.24 on Aug 29, 2019; Aristeia Capital Upped Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) is expected to pay $0.24 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:COLM) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Columbia Sportswear Co’s current price of $101.90 translates into 0.24% yield. Columbia Sportswear Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $101.9. About 296,168 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Aristeia Capital Llc increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristeia Capital Llc acquired 13,100 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Aristeia Capital Llc holds 80,800 shares with $9.76 million value, up from 67,700 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $7.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 585,664 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased Altaba Inc stake by 996,670 shares to 10.61 million valued at $786.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 1.34M shares and now owns 62.39 million shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Wix Stock Is Falling Into a Bearish Trap – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $73 lowest target. $129’s average target is -13.18% below currents $148.59 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, April 12. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Oppenheimer maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Rosenblatt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,997 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 18,563 shares in its portfolio. Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.04M shares. 2.68 million were accumulated by Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc. Element Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,736 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd. Citadel Ltd Co holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 38,444 shares. Products Partners Limited Liability accumulated 130,402 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Capital Fund Management invested in 0.01% or 17,081 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2,380 shares. 13,397 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Covey Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 3.92% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 56,420 shares.

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can High Costs Hurt Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q2 Earnings Top, ’19 View Raised – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. The firm provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Columbia Sportswear Company shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,375 were reported by C M Bidwell And Associate Limited. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 87,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd reported 118 shares. 299,702 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp. The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Investment Inc Or has invested 0.08% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 16,384 were reported by Fort Limited Partnership. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 516,648 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management L P has invested 0.05% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Gideon Cap Advisors reported 3,895 shares. 4,457 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 355,321 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 16 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 3.03 million shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd has 147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,860 are owned by Stifel.