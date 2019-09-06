Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Stock Value Rose While Trexquant Investment LP Boosted Holding; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 210.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 13,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 6,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 224,770 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 6,441 shares to 9,107 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 20,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,916 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied USEQ Analyst Target Price: $31 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Growth Plans Aid Snap-on Despite Sales & Currency Woes? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 4,320 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,896 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 516,115 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,400 shares. Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 23,887 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mgmt reported 7,646 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.04% stake. Twin Tree LP has 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 215,008 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,353 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 321,876 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 22, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.